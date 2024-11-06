Man wanted for murder nabbed while getting police clearance

A MAN with a pending warrant of arrest for murder was apprehended by the police, while he was getting a National Police Clearance inside the Mabolo Police Station, at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The 48-year-old suspect, Elberto Maxino, who hails from Tanjay, Negros Oriental, but temporarily resided in Sitio Langub, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, was reportedly applying for a police clearance as a requirement for employment.

However, his name appeared in the computer that he has a pending warrant of arrest issued by Judge Candelario Gonzales of the Regional Trial Court 7, Branch 45 in Bais City on January 19, 2010, with no bail allowed by the court.

According to Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., the chief of Mabolo Police Station, their National Police Clearance system is connected to the E-Warrant system, allowing them to detect if an applicant has an outstanding warrant of arrest. (AYB)