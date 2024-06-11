Man who attacks women in Cebu City gets mauled and arrested

A man was mauled by bystanders around 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2024, on B. Rodriguez Street, Cebu City, after he slapped a female passerby without any apparent reason.

Coincidentally, two beat patrollers from the Cebu City Police Office saw the commotion.

They then handcuffed the man only identified as Binong, 37.

Major Mark Don Alfred Leanza, the chief of the Abellana Police Station, claimed that during interrogation, the suspect gave two home addresses: one in Carcar City and the other in Bohol.

The suspect declined to respond to inquiries from the media, but the authorities learned that women with unattractive faces are his preferred targets.

Leanza disclosed that the first person to come into their office on Sunday was a woman who had been slapped by Binong on Jakosalem Street, Barangay Zapatera, Cebu City.

Shortly after, another woman arrived at the police station, claiming that she had also been struck by a guy near the Department of Health on Osmeña Boulevard.

Because of this, Leanza alerted his beat patrollers and on Sunday night, when Binong smacked another woman near the Maternity hospital on B. Rodriguez Street, he was finally apprehended.

"Ingun niya (suspect) nga dili siya taga diri, most especially ang mga victim niya is kining mga babaye, so probably kini lang ang iyang makaya kay kung laki," Leanza said.

(He claimed he doesn't reside here. He primarily attacked women, most likely because he was unable to subdue men).

It is said that Binong is suffering from a mental illness, but Leanza said this can only be confirmed by a medical professional.

A case for Serious Physical Injury in Multiple Counts was filed against Binong on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AYB, TPT)