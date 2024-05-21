Man who calms down drunk man fatally stabbed in Toledo City

A 26-year-old man did not reach the Toledo City Hospital alive after he was stabbed by a drunk man along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City, midwest Cebu at around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Jenard Bareta, 26, from Sitio Santa Ana, Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City, succumbed to a stab wound to his right chest.
His attacker and neighbor, Junrie Campania Anotado, 40, was arrested by the police.
Police inquiry revealed that the suspect went berserk and the victim tried to calm him down, but the former took a knife and stabbed the latter in the right chest.
The roving policemen who saw the commotion arrested the suspect and confiscated the knife from his possession.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect will be charged with homicide. (AYB, TPT)