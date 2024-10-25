Man who died in Liloan road accident identified

THE man who perished in a motorcycle accident along the national highway in Sitio Bahak, Barangay Poblacion, Liloan, Cebu, at 4:10 a.m. on Friday, October 25, has already been recognized.

Police identified the victim as Albert Banawa Eyo, 35, married, a food delivery app rider from Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion, Cebu.

Initial investigation by the Liloan police under the command of their chief, Major Charlie Santiago, revealed that the victim was traveling further north.

Upon reaching a blind curve, the victim allegedly veered into the opposite lane and collided with the oncoming Toyota Hilux driven by a certain Rico, a 49-year-old married resident of Lower Calajo-an, Minglanilla, Cebu.

The victim died instantly as a result.

The victim’s body was taken to the Angga Maturan Memorial in Barangay Catarman, Liloan, Cebu.

The driver of the Hilux is currently being held at the Liloan Police Station. (DVG)