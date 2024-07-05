Man who goes viral for stealing woman’s cellphone inside mall sought

A MAN who was seen in the video stealing the cellphone of a woman who was playing air table hockey inside a mall in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, around 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2024, is now being pursued by the authorities.

The video became viral after being posted in the social media.

The victim, identified as Alexa, and her friend, Angeline, are shown in the video playing air table hockey, when the culprit, who was carrying a seat cushion, took the mobile phone that the victim had placed next to her as he exited the gaming area.

But the victim noticed him and took the stolen object out of his hand right away.

Some netizens commented that the incident was done for social media content in an attempt to gain more followers and exposure because they recorded it.

Alexa disputed this, saying that she had taped the game as a remembrance with her friend because they don't get to see each other very often because she is based overseas and had only arrived in Cebu to see her relatives in the northern part.

The video caught the attention of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, who ordered Mabolo Police Station chief Major Romeo Caacoy Jr. to hunt down the perpetrator, whose face was clearly seen in the video. (AYB, TPT)