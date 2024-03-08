Man who goes wild after being dumped by 'prostitute' nabbed

A man went wild after being dumped by a prostitute inside an inn along Juana Osmeña Street in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, early morning on Friday, March 8, 2024.

A witness, who refused to be named, claimed that the man hired a girl for P2,000 and both of them checked into the nearby inn.

But as he was about to undress, the girl quickly went outside, prompting him to return to the location where he picked her up.

However, the girl's 20-year-old boyfriend confronted him.

During their conversation, the customer was informed by the boyfriend that he would give him P1,000 in part and the remaining P1,000 would be given when his girlfriend returned.

But the customer refused and the two got into a fistfight.

The people in the area quickly called the police, who later arrived and took the guys to the Abellana Police Station.

During the investigation, the two agreed to settle the case.

But they are not yet off the hook as the police will file a case against them for causing alarm and scandal.

The police also summoned the girls who were seen standing along Juana Osmeña from midnight till dawn so they could give information about what happened. (AYB, TPT)

When the victim entered his house, the suspect followed him and stabbed him, killing him instantly. (AYB, TPT)