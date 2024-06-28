Man who shot neighbor because of jealousy arrested

A shooting suspect was apprehended in a manhunt operation by the operatives of Labangon Police Station in Sitio Tuburan, Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City, at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

The 41-year-old suspect, only identified as Romeo, was tagged as the one who shot his 31-year-old neighbor Jessie morning of the said day while the victim was playing games inside an internet cafe in Sitio Enriquez Compound, Barangay Punta Princesa.

During police interrogation, Romeo admitted the crime, saying he did it because the victim stabbed him last Wednesday allegedly because of jealousy.

Jessie was brought to the Cebu City Medical Center after being hit in the hand by a .45 pistol bullet that entered his body.

"Kini ni si Romeo suspect ni siya sa series sa shooting incident sa sitio Tuburan. Ang gihimo nato kay naa man tay Oplan Universe mi tap ta sa City Mobile Force Company together with Lieutenant Colonel Joy Leanza nag conduct mig hot pursuit gikan sa buntag hangtod sa gabii until such time nga nakadawat mig tawag nga naay armed person nga diha pud nagpuyo ang suspect," according to Labangon Police Station chief Major Eraño Regidor.

(Romeo is a suspect in the series of shooting incidents in Sitio Tuburan. What we did was to launch a hot pursuit known as Oplan Universe in coordination with the City Mobile Force Company and Lieutenant Colonel Joy Leanza from dawn until nightfall, or until we got a call informing us that someone else who resided there (Sitio Tuburan) was armed).

According to Regidor, Romeo was also detained in March 2022 for carrying an unlicensed firearm during the election gun ban.

The suspect was also involved in several shooting incidents in areas under the jurisdiction of Labangon Police Station.

The police are now preparing to file charges of frustrated murder and unlawful firearm possession against Romeo. (AYB, TPT)