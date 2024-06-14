Man who stole food to buy drugs, nabbed in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City

A MAN who stole P1,500 worth of marinated chicken meat in Sitio Manol, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, was apprehended by the barangay tanods and turned over to the Labangon Police Station.

The suspect was identified as alias Byrelle, 21, of Purok Sambag in the said barangay.

Byrelle admitted the crime, saying that he planned to sell the marinated chicken and use the proceeds to buy illegal drugs.

The victim, only known as Journel, claimed that on Wednesday morning, he marinated the chicken and put it in the container to be grilled in the afternoon.

But as he was about to cook it, he noticed that the chicken had disappeared.

Then, he saw Byrelle rushing out of the area while carrying the container with the marinated chicken.

He pursued him and apprehended him.

He then called the barangay tanods, who turned over the suspect to the Labangon Police Station. (AYB, TPT)