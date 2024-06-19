Man who stole motorcycle to ‘fulfill his dream’ nabbed in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City

A MAN was arrested after attempting to steal a parked motorcycle, which he claimed to have owned one in a dream.

The incident took place at around 8:56 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as alias Randy, 31, a resident of the said place.

The owner of the stolen motorcycle is alias Edlen, 33, a driver mechanic.

Investigation conducted at the Mabolo Police Station revealed that Edlen sought help from barangay tanods after he noticed that his Suzuki Skydrive motorcycle, which was parked outside, had disappeared.

When the victim went looking for it, four witnesses approached him and told him that the vehicle was taken by their neighbor Randy.

As a result, Police Patrolman Giomel Locton and the Lahug barangay tanods launched a manhunt operation and they apprehended the suspect in his home.

Randy acknowledged committing the crime.

He then led the authorities to Sitio La Guardia in Barangay Lahug, where he kept the motorcycle.

The suspect is now being held at the Mabolo Police Station. (AYB, TPT)