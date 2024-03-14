Man who supported his son injured in police shootout

A man who intervened when his minor son was apprehended by the police for carrying an ice pick ended up in the hospital due to a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The incident took place at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Sitio Sawsawan, Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Noly Boy Topic alias Dongard, of Purok Bangus in the said barangay.

SunStar Cebu learned that the Talisay police conducted the anti-illegal gambling operation on Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Magbanua's orders after receiving complaints about rampant illegal gambling in the area when they spotted the minor carrying an ice pick during curfew hours.

However, Topic suddenly arrived and opened fire on the authorities, causing them to retaliate by shooting Topic in the leg.

The victim was taken to the Talisay City District Hospital, while the youngster managed to flee.

Police recovered Topic’s .45 pistol with three live rounds. (DVG, TPT)