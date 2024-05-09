Man who threatened to kill his mother over spoiled food nabbed

A 43-year-old unmarried man was arrested after threatening to kill his mother for giving him spoiled food.

The suspect identified as Jeffrey Cabaluna Caballero, of Sitio Villa Concepcion, Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City, was turned over to the Inayawan Police Station, along with the knife that he was carrying, after being apprehended by the barangay tanods following a complaint from his 67-year-old mother, Carmelita.

Caballero allegedly lost his temper after his mother fed him bad food for three days and threatened to cut off her head at around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024.

"Pan-os ang pagkaon unya modungan na lang kog kaon sa iro ug iring," Jeffery stated in a SunStar Cebu interview.

(I would rather eat with the dogs and animals than with her ruined food). (GPL, TPT)