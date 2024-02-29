Man who touched girl’s breast after drinking tuba nabbed

A MAN, who admitted that a woman would become beautiful in his eyes if he drank coconut wine or tuba, was arrested by the tanods after he allegedly touched the breast of a 17-year-old girl at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, in Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Rafols, 19, an ex-convict, has been turned over to the Sawang Calero Police Station for the filing of appropriate charge.

Rafols admitted to the crime when interviewed by SunStar Cebu.

He claimed that the victim is also his friend, and he crossed paths at that moment when he was enjoying a bowl of tuba.

He said that he was walking in the area after drinking a bowl of tuba when he met the victim, who also happened to be his friend.

However, he claimed that he merely touched the victim's breast rather than fondling it.

"Kun maka-inom kog tuba tripping nako manghikap og babaye. Mogwapa sab ang akong tan-aw sa babaye," Rafols added.

(Drinking tuba makes me want to touch women, and it also makes them prettier to look at).

Rafols and his mother Agnes apologized to the young victim and her parents.

He acknowledged that he had previously served two years in prison at the Operation Second Chance for acts of lasciviousness.

Agnes told SunStar Cebu that she could not believe her son would commit the crime because he denied it when she asked him.

However, she admitted that her son had a behavioral problem, as evidenced by the fact that he was put in jail following accusations of inappropriate behavior. (GPL, TPT)