Man who tried to ignite building in Cebu City sought

THE Cebu City Fire Station is attempting to identify the individual who tried to set fire to a business establishment on Salinas Drive, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City around 2:41 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The man can be seen on the CCTV footage trying to set fire to the building, which is a Mercantile registered in Dwal Homs/Shan Marlon, but is occupied by a different company.

Fortunately, the Engine 7 of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) immediately arrived and put out the fire at 2:48 a.m.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Wendel Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Station, said that although the fire was not large, the perpetrator may be charged with arson once taken into custody.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., chief of the Mabolo Police Station, said they will also conduct their own investigation on the incident in coordination with the BFP.

According to Caacoy, they will ask the management to find out if there are any former workers who held grudges against them and may have been involved in the crime. (AYB, TPT)