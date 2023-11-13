Man yields almost P7 million shabu in Bulacao buy-bust

A 31-year-old jobless man yielded 1,220 grams of suspected shabu worth P6,949,000 during a buy-bust operation around 3 a.m. on Monday, November 13, 2023, in Sitio Paglaum, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Renan Talledo Pardo, with live-in partner, from Lower San Roque of the said barangay.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the City Intelligence Unit of the Cebu City Police Office headed by Mambaling Police Station Chief Police Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo.

It was learned that the suspect could dispose of up to 2 kilos of illegal substance every month.

The seized evidence was submitted to the Cebu City Forensic Unit Office for an examination. (DVG, TPT)