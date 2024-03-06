Man yields gun, hand grenade in Argao raid

A 40-year-old married man landed in jail after yielding a .38 revolver with five live rounds and a hand grenade when the authorities raided his house at around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Barangay Canbanua, Argao town, southern Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Jims Rhob Matura.

The Argao police headed by their chief, Major Ivy Martin Bartolome, were armed with a search warrant issued by Judge May Faith Trumata-Rebotiaco of the Regional Trial Court in Argao when they carried out the operation that was witnessed by the barangay officials.

The police requested a search warrant after learning that the suspect kept weapons in his home. (DVG, TPT)