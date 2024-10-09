Man yields gun, illegal drugs to Barangay Inayawan cops

A MAN who was the target of an armed person alarm was arrested by the authorities at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2024, in Sitio Dumpsite, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

The suspect, Jestoni Mañacap, was still holding a .38 revolver with three live rounds when the police arrived.

He, however, did not resist arrest and surrendered his handgun to the authorities.

Upon further search, he also yielded packs of substance believed to be shabu weighing 10 grams, estimated to be worth P68,000.

Mañacap's neighbors claimed that he made death threats against those who owed him money from illegal drugs, threatening to kill them if they failed to pay. (AYB)