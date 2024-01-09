Man yields nearly P1 million shabu in Talisay City drug bust

A high-value individual yielded suspected shabu worth almost P1 million during a buy-bust operation around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024, in Sta. Lucia Road, Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City, Cebu.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the members of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Talisay City Police Station led by Lt. Col. Wayne Magbanua and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), which resulted in the arrest of Nathaniel Demata Tolin alias Popoy, 29, single, from Sitio Arellano, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City.

Seized from Tolin were 28 packs of alleged shabu weighing 140 grams and valued at P952,000.

The police conducted the operation after receiving information about the suspect’s illegal drug activity. (DVG, TPT)