Man yields P140,000 shabu in Talisay buy-bust

A SUSPECTED high-value individual was arrested in a drug bust in Purok Kamunggay, Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City, Cebu, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The 36-year-old suspect, Sherwin Beldad Cañete, yielded 10 packs of shabu worth around P140,000 during the anti-illegal drug operation carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7).

Cañete hails from Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

The authorities conducted the operation after verifying the suspect’s illegal drug activity. (DVG, TPT)