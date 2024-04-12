Man yields P1.5 million shabu in buy-bust

AN alleged high-value individual was arrested during a buy-bust at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in San Carlos Heights, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Joel Vallinas, whose known addresses are in Barangay Quiot and Barangay Yati, Liloan.

Taken from him were 225 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P1,530,000.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7) conducted an intelligence monitoring against the suspect for a month before launching the anti-illegal drug operation after confirming that he was engaged in illicit drug activity. (AYB, TPT)