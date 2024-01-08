Man yields P3.9M 'shabu' in buy-bust in Cebu City barangay

A DRUG personality fell into the hands of the authorities during a buy-bust in Sitio Laya, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, at around 5:25 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as Charles Clue Aragon, 28, of Sitio Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Seized from him were 17 large packs of suspected shabu weighing 575 grams and valued at P3,910,000 buy-bust money, cellphone and drug paraphernalia.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7), they conducted the anti-illegal drug operation after verifying reports about Aragon’s illegal drug activity.

The authorities learned that Aragon could dispose of 500 grams of illegal substance every week.

The suspect will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (With TPT)