Manalili, other collegiate stars to play in Cebu City Christmas League

TOP commercial and varsity players based in Cebu and neighboring areas will once again showcase their skills when the Cebu City Christmas Tournament kicks off on Wednesday, December 16, 2025, at the City Sports Institute Gym in Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

Cash prizes totaling up to P500,000 are up for grabs in the tournament, which will see participation from five commercial teams featuring the country’s professional and amateur players.

The confirmed participating teams are the Mindanao-based Blancas Golden Knights under Coach Jonel Jawod, sponsored by Nognog Enterprises and Santi Vista Pacific Beach Resort; and Mighty Warriors X RJ Brothers led by Shaquille Imperial.

Also competing are Welec Trucking Services, headlined by Jonathan "Titing" Manalili and Reinhard Jumamoy; Chase Tower Run, with William McAloney, Jun Manzo, and Kenny Roger Rocacurva; and Sherilin, which includes newly crowned CESAFI MVP Kent Ivo Salarda along with Raul Gentallan and AJ Sacayan.

During a press conference held at the Cebu City Sports Center, chief organizer Rocky Alcoseba announced that the competition will run until December 21, with games played nightly starting at 6 PM.

Admission to the event is free for the public, but attendees are required to bring three plastic bottles of mineral water as an entrance fee. (JBM)