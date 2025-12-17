Manalili sparks Welec Win

STAR-STUDDED Welec Trucking Services leaned on the explosive performances of Jonathan Moses Manalili, Cedric Ablaza, Gab Cometa and Reinhard Jumamoy to beat the gritty Mighty Warriors of God, 98-91, at the start of the Cebu City Christmas League on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the City Sports Institute Gym.

While big man Ablaza imposed his presence in the shaded lane, it was Manalili who played a key role in the crucial stretch, scoring back-to-back baskets against a phalanx of defenders and showcasing his playmaking skills that wowed the jam-packed crowd.

The Mighty Warriors, with Shaquille Imperial and Jaybie Mantilla at the helm, controlled the game for more than three quarters and stayed on top, 86-84, going into the last five minutes.

However, their momentum faded when Manalili, Cometa and Jumamoy began attacking the Mighty Warriors’ defense from different angles. An 8-0 run, capped by Manalili’s two fast-break baskets and JZ Dizon’s under-goal stab put Welec on the driver’s seat.

In the last 1:26, Mantilla had a chance to tie the count but failed to complete a three-point play, allowing Welec to hold a 92-91 lead.

That proved to be the Mighty Warriors’ final push, as they went scoreless the rest of the way.

Manalili led Welec with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Ablaza posted an impressive double-double of 18 points and 18 rebounds.

Cometa and Jumamoy, who fired four treys, also finished in double digits with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

For the Mighty Warriors, Imperial led with 17 points and Mantilla piled up 16, while Bernie Brigondo and Vincent Menguito contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively.

In the other game, the visiting Blancas squad survived a late rally by Richie Boy Ballers, 93-88, to open its campaign on a positive note.

Rey Anthony Peralta topscored for Blancas with 16 points, while former Cebu Greats guard Limuel Tampus and Norris Dave Arana chipped in 14 points each.

Ivan Clark Alsola had 24 points for the Richie Ballers, a team composed of top players from Cesafi five-peat titlists UV Green Lancers and their perennial rivals, UC Webmasters.

Charles Libatog and Raul Gentallan added 13 and 10 points, respectively. / JBM