Manalili stars as Welec beats Mighty Warriors

THE star-studded Welec Trucking Services, leaning on the explosive performances of Jonathan Moses Manalili, Cedric Ablaza, Gab Cometa and Reinhard Jumamoy, beat the gritty Mighty Warriors of God, 98-91, at the start of the Cebu City Christmas League on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at the City Sports Institute Gym in Barangay Sawang Calero.

While big man Ablaza took charge in the shaded lane, it was Manalili who played a key role in the crucial stretch, scoring back-to-back baskets in front of a phalanx of defenders and highlighting his passing ability that wowed the jam-packed crowd inside the gym.

The Mighty Warriors, with Shaquille Imperial and Jaybie Mantilla taking charge on both ends of the floor, took control of the game for more than three quarters.

They were still on top, 86-84, going into the last five minutes of the ballgame.

But they began to lose momentum after Manalili, alongside Cometa and Jumamoy, attacked the Mighty Warriors' defense from different angles.

An 8-0 run capped by Manalili's two fast-break plays and Jz Dizon's under-goal stab gave Welec the driver's seat.

In the last 1:26 of the final canto, Mantilla had a chance to tie the count but failed to complete the three-point play as Welec continued to hold the lead, 92-91.

That proved to be the Mighty Warriors' final push, and Ablaza's two charity shots became the turning point for the win.

Manalili top-scored for the Trucking Services with 19 points, along with six assists and five rebounds, while Ablaza delivered an impressive double-double with 18 points and 18 rebounds.

Cometa and Jumamoy, who fired four treys, also finished in double digits with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

For the Mighty Warriors, Imperial led with 17 points, Mantilla piled up 16, while Bernie Brigondo and Vincent Menguito contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the visiting Blancas survived a late rally by Richie Boy Ballers, 93-88, to open their campaign on a positive note.

Rey Anthony Peralta top-scored for the Blancas with 16 points, while former Cebu Greats guard Limuel Tampus and Norris Dave Arana chipped in 14 points each.

Ivan Clark Alsola had 24 points for the Richie Ballers, a team composed of top players from CESAFI five-peat titlists UV Green Lancers and their perennial rivals UC Webmasters.

Charles Libatog and Raul Gentallan added 13 and 10 points, respectively. (JBM)