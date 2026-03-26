Mananga River project reaches 50%: Eco-park planned for riverbanks

THE massive cleanup and repair of the Mananga River in Talisay City is halfway finished. As workers widen the river to prevent future flooding, city officials are planning to turn the cleared areas into a new public eco-park.

Preparing for the rainy season

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon inspected the site on March 25, 2026, alongside Governor Pam Baricuatro and Mayor Samsam Gullas. He noted that the dredging and widening work must be finished before the rains return in June.

The project follows the heavy damage caused by Typhoon Tino in November 2025. By widening the river now, the city hopes to protect low-lying neighborhoods from going underwater again.

From fanger zone to eco-park

To make sure people don’t build houses in dangerous areas along the river again, the city wants to transform the riverbanks. Gullas shared that the city is looking into building:

* Public parks

* Walking paths

* Dedicated bike lanes

"The LGU actually has funds to do a park or bike lane all the way there," Gullas said, noting that the project will be finished in stages.

Funding for the future

Dizon also announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved P4 billion for disaster repairs in Cebu. This money will help fix schools, roads, and bridges damaged by the recent magnitude 6.9 earthquake and Typhoon Tino, ensuring the region is better prepared for future storms. (EHP)