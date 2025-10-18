Manas, 19, stuns world No. 1 Grost in Reyes Cup

AJ MANAS, the youngest pool player on Team Asia in the Reyes Cup, is proving that he’s more than just an online sensation.

Manas announced his arrival on the global stage with a stunning upset victory over world No. 1 Fedor Gorst during their singles showdown at the 2025 Reyes Cup on Friday night, Oct. 17, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The 19-year-old prodigy displayed remarkable calm and confidence as he battled the Russian-American star in a tense, seesaw match that kept the crowd on edge.

Manas’ breakthrough win was part of the sweet 7-0 dominance of Team Asia over Team Rest of the World in Day 2 of the Reyes Cup.

Even the legendary Francisco “Django” Bustamante, who leads Team Asia together with Efren “Bata” Reyes, expressed that he had no single doubt about picking up Manas as part of Team Asia.

Bustamante said that when Matchroom gave him a wildcard pick, he didn’t hesitate to select Manas.

“Nung binigyan ako ng wildcard pick ng Matchroom, sinabi ko talaga na kukunin ko si AJ Manas kasi nagagalingan ako sa kanya,” he said.

For Manas, it was he’s comfortable play that led him to victory over world No. 1 Gorst.

Also playing for Team Asia are Team Filipino cue artists Carlo Biado, Johann Chua, Aloysius Yapp, and Vietnamese Duong Quoc Hoang. / RSC