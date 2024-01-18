Mandani Bay tops off 4 towers, total investments now stands P130B

ONE of the premier and largest township developments in Mandaue City has simultaneously topped off four of its towers with a total project value of P38 billion.

Developed by HTLand Inc., Mandani Bay reached a milestone with the topping off of three condo towers of Mandani Bay Quay, comprising a total of 3,325 residential units, and One Mandani Bay, featuring 217 office units on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Mandani Bay Quay represents the second phase of the township development after Mandani Bay Suites which delivered 1,226 residential units with a value of P18 billion.

Mandani Bay is a 20-hectare mixed-use waterfront project that is a joint venture project between Cebu’s Vicsal Development Corp. and HongKong Land Ltd.

According to the company, the completion of Mandani Bay Suites, which has been fully turned over to unit owners, and the continuous construction of the retail strand Mandani Bay Boardwalk and Mandani Bay Quay phase has elevated Mandani Bay’s total investment for the masterplan project to P130 billion.

“To this day, we continue to have confidence in this great opportunity to craft something that will engender pride of place and set unprecedented standards in property development,” said Frank Gaisano, HTLand president.

Mandani Bay Quay

Most units of Mandani Bay Quay’s first condo tower have balconies, while units of the second tower are semi-furnished, giving unit owners enough room for customization. All units of the third tower, on the other hand, are fully furnished.

Moreover, the office tower One Mandani Bay is seen to become Cebu’s next business district. The office tower is accredited with the Philippine Green Building Council’s Berde Program and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

Mandani Bay Quay also boasts of an Active Zone, an amenity that is made up mostly of open spaces. / KOC