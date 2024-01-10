Mandaue 90 percent ready for Sinulog sa Lalawigan

MANDAUE City is already 90 percent prepared for its participation in the Sinulog sa Lalawigan, which will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, January 14, 2024, an official said.

Kristian Cabahug, Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center (Miptac) head, said Wednesday, January 10, that their dancers are now focusing on some last-minute touch-ups, particularly in their choreography.

There will be around 100 dancers from the Mandaue Cultural Dancetrope who will represent the city in the Sinulog sa Lalawigan competition.

The city decided to participate in the competition on January 2.

Cabahug admitted that the limited time for preparation is among their greatest challenge but he was confident the dancers could execute well as they had been the same dancers who represented the city in the previous Sinulog competitions.

He said another advantage could be that none of them are students. All dancers are either job order employees or out-of-school youths.

The group has been practicing daily the dance choreographed by award-winning choreographer Rhonikko Kirong from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. since their announcement to join.

Cabahug said the City has allocated P5 million for the competition. It is on top of the P2 million cash subsidy the Cebu Provincial Government has provided.

When asked if the City intends to participate in the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown at the South Road Properties (SRP) on January 21, and the Sinulog sa Carmen held every fourth Sunday of January, Cabahug said they had yet to receive orders from Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes for such.

Earlier last week, Karla Cortes, public information officer of the city, said Mandaue City would only join the Sinulog sa Lalawigan at the CCSC and not participate in the Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown at the SRP.

Cabahug assured that the dancers were prepared for the two competitions if the City decides to join in the grand ritual showdown. (HIC)