Mandaue adds electric vehicles to boost 'free ride' program

THE local government of Mandaue City is expanding its Libreng Sakay program with the introduction of new electric vehicles, aiming to make public transportation more accessible while significantly cutting operational costs.

City officials, led by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, inspected two newly acquired electric vehicles on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 before deploying them on designated routes across the city.

The move marks a shift toward more sustainable and inclusive transport solutions as fuel prices continue to rise.

The new units are designed to accommodate more than 20 passengers each and are equipped with features that prioritize accessibility and safety.

These include ramps for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and onboard cameras that allow real-time monitoring of passengers. With these upgrades, the city hopes to extend the benefits of the free ride program to a wider range of commuters.

The electric vehicles will operate along the route from Shell Centro to the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue and back, serving one of the busiest corridors in the city.

The Libreng Sakay service runs from Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, with trips scheduled during peak hours from early morning until 7 p.m. to accommodate the daily commute of workers and students.

Originally launched in February to assist students, the program has since expanded in response to increasing demand and the continued surge in fuel costs.

At present, it covers six routes across Mandaue City and operates a total of 10 vehicles, including buses deployed with barangay support and additional units provided by private partners.

A key motivation behind the shift to electric vehicles is cost efficiency.

Under the current arrangement, the new units are provided through a three-week free lease, after which the city will pay a rental fee of P6,500 per day per unit. This is significantly lower than the P13,000 daily rental previously charged for fuel-powered vehicles.

Mayor Ouano emphasized the financial advantage of the transition, noting that the city has allocated P40 million this year for the program.

He said the shift to electric vehicles allows the city to stretch its budget further while maintaining service quality.

“We allocated P40 million this year alone for the free ride program. But it was expensive because the provider of fuel-fed vehicles asked for P13,000 per day in rent. With the electric ones, we save more than half the price,” Ouano said.

Beyond cost savings, the mayor stressed that the initiative is ultimately about easing the daily burden on residents.

However, he clarified

that the city is careful not to oversaturate the transport system or compete with existing public transport operators.

“We can give free rides to our constituents, but we will not add too many vehicles. We do not want to compete with the transport sector, we only want to help people and give relief in their daily lives,” he added.

Looking ahead, the city government is planning to further expand the program by adding at least four more electric vehicles in the coming months.

Officials hope this will improve route coverage and service capacity, ensuring that more residents can benefit from reliable and affordable transportation.

With the integration of electric vehicles, Mandaue City’s Libreng Sakay program is not only addressing immediate commuter needs but also taking a step toward a more sustainable and cost-effective public transport system. (ABC)