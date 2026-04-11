Mandaue adopts 4-day workweek

THE Mandaue City Government has officially adopted a four-day workweek as part of its efforts to conserve energy and reduce fuel consumption, following the continued rise in petroleum prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano signed the executive order on Friday, April 10, 2026, formalizing the new work arrangement, which is set to take effect next week.

Under the policy, government employees will report on-site from Monday to Thursday, while Fridays will be designated as work-from-home days.

The arrangement primarily applies to personnel whose tasks are administrative in nature and can be performed remotely.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on Jr. said the move came after careful observation of fuel price trends, noting that expectations of a quick resolution to global tensions have not materialized.

“The mayor initially hoped that the situation would stabilize, but with the current prices of petroleum products, he decided that it is necessary to implement this strategy,” Malig-on said.

He added that employees assigned to offices such as the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Market Authority may also work from home, provided that their responsibilities do not require physical presence.

However, departments that deliver essential and frontline services including health and medical services, emergency response, waste management and sanitation, traffic enforcement and city hospitals will continue operating on-site.

These offices will adopt adjusted schedules as determined by their respective department heads to ensure that services remain uninterrupted and accessible to the public.

Malig-on emphasized that the policy seeks to strike a balance between maintaining public service and responding to economic pressures brought about by rising fuel costs.

Aside from the four-day workweek, the City Government has also introduced additional fuel-saving measures, including limiting the use of government vehicles to essential travel and encouraging energy conservation across offices.

The initiative mirrors similar efforts in Cebu City, which is currently conducting a test run of a four-day workweek from April 6 to 17.

Mandaue City officials expressed hope that the new policy will not only reduce operational expenses but also help employees manage transportation costs, while ensuring that essential government services remain fully functional for the public. / ABC