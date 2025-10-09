Mandaue aids north Cebu quake victims with mental health support

THE Mandaue Psychosocial Response Team has extended its support to residents in northern Cebu affected by the recent earthquake, providing psychological first aid and stress debriefing sessions to both adults and children in the area.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the team assisted 105 adults and 25 children from Barangays Udlot and Guadalupe in Bogo City during their outreach on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Ouano said the response efforts continued Thursday, October 9, in Tabogon, where the team is offering psychosocial support to victims and families to help ease their fear and anxiety caused by the earthquake.

The mayor also expressed his gratitude to the City Social Welfare Services Office, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Office, City Health Office, and volunteers from the University of Cebu and University of San Carlos for their heartfelt assistance.

“This collective effort truly shows the spirit of One Mandaue, a city that extends compassion beyond its borders,” Ouano said. (ABC)