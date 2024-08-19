Mandaue allocates P50M for MCC phase one

TO ACCOMMODATE the growing student population at Mandaue City College (MCC), the City Government has allocated P50 million for the first phase of constructing a new college building in Barangay Looc.

Construction of the new college building will begin once the female inmates from the old Mandaue Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility are relocated to their new facility in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City.

Construction of the new jail facility in Barangay Basak is expected to be completed within this year. The male dormitory was already relocated to their new jail building in September 2023, said City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, education committee chair, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

Sanchez said the construction of the new college building, scheduled to start next year, will be funded through the city’s annual budget allocation. The new MCC facility will be built on a 1,164.50-square-meter lot.

The completion date for the new MCC building has yet to be finalized.

The new MCC building will rise five stories high, significantly expanding the college’s capacity with 77 rooms, an improvement from the existing single-level structure, which houses only 20 rooms, Sanchez added.

The current MCC campus is located near the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex. Once the new facility is operational, the old building will be refurbished and converted into the Mandaue City College Technological and Entrepreneurial Skills Training Center.

MCC is home to over 2,000 students, and with the college fully compliant with the Certificate of Program Compliance (COPC) standards set by the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), the number of enrollees is expected to grow in the coming years.

“The COPC raises the bar for MCC, ensuring that all our programs meet Ched’s stringent policies and standards,” said Sanchez in a mix of English and Cebuano.

MCC currently offers nine degree programs, including degrees in Secondary Education (with majors in Math, English, and Filipino), Elementary Education, Business Administration (with majors in Human Resource Administration Management and Marketing Management), Information Technology, and Industrial Technology (with majors in Computer Technology and Electronics Technology).

In the meantime, the Mandaue City government continues to support MCC students by covering their tuition fees. The college is not yet institutionally recognized and must fully comply with the Implementing Rules and Regulations within this year to achieve recognition. / CAV