Mandaue allocates P5M for Pasigarbo participation

THE Mandaue City Government has allocated P5 million for the city’s participation in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on Aug. 25, 2024.

A total of 200 performers will perform for this year’s Pasigarbo, a cultural event organized by the Cebu Provincial Government showcasing festivals from component cities and municipalities.

The city will be one of the 51 local government units taking part in the Pasigarbo, which is set to return to the Cebu City Sports Center, following the controversial Carcar City event last year.

The contingent’s preparations began three months ago, driven by its desire to improve on last year’s seventh place finish and clinch the top spot, according to Kristian Marc Cabahug, executive director of the Investment Promotion Tourism Action Center.

Last year, the 160-member contingent performed with the Panagtagbo Festival as its theme.

Cabahug said for this year, the contingent is nearing the end of its preparations for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, which was initiated in 2008 by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, coinciding with the 439th founding anniversary of Cebu.

The Pasigarbo is often referred to as the “festival of festivals” due to its gathering of various cultural festivals from the cities and municipalities within the province. / CAV