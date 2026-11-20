MANDAUE City set an estimated P10-million budget for its Fantasyland-themed Christmas lighting display, up from P8 million to P9 million in 2025, ahead of the lighting ceremony on Monday, November 23, 2026.

During an interview on Friday, November 20, 2026, Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said preparations stand at 80 percent, with a test run scheduled Friday night, November 20.

The City Government aims for 100 percent readiness by Monday after placing orders in August.

The display covers the City Hall grounds and five streets: Ouano Avenue, A.C. Cortes Avenue, UN Avenue, A.S. Fortuna Street, and M.C. Briones Street. Workers may take longer to complete the street-light decorations.

“So right now, maybe, if you ask me, maybe around 80 percent we are. So we’re gonna test the lights so that by Monday for sure, ah, 100 percent na,” Ouano said.

Ouano said the City Government aims higher in design and theme despite challenges, including extreme El Niño, while reusing materials from last year.

“I really want -- what I always want is if we’re not at par with what we had last year, it should be higher this time in terms of design, decorations, so there’s a different theme,” Ouano said.

“But what we really do is, whatever we can reuse from the year before, we just recycle it,” Ouano said.

The City Government will open the main display to the public on Monday, November 23. (ABC)