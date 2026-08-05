Mandaue allots P23M for 57th Charter celebration

THE Mandaue City Government has allocated P23 million for this year’s 57th Charter anniversary, P3 million higher than the previous annual allocation, to fund new activities and expand its sports program.

Promotions Tourism Action Center Executive Director Kristian Marc Cabahug announced the budget during the media launch on Wednesday, Aug. 5. He said the additional funding will support new activities, including Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano’s first State of the City Address on Aug. 28.

Sporting events received the largest share of the budget, although officials did not provide a breakdown.

Request for salary increase

Apart from the celebration budget, City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on Jr. said Ouano has also asked the City Council to approve an additional employee compensation increase, with the amount still subject to council approval.

The City has already implemented the third tranche of salary increases for regular employees this month and granted modest pay increases to job order workers, barangay health workers and clean and green personnel.

Security preparations

City officials also said security and emergency preparations were underway. Cabahug said they have coordinated with the police, Bureau of Fire Protection, City Health Office, health centers, Barangay Public Safety Officers and other agencies to manage traffic, public safety, waste disposal and emergency response, including preparations for possible weather-related disruptions.

Malig-on, for his part, acknowledged that larger crowds may cause traffic congestion but said the City is working to minimize disruptions.

Other events

The City will celebrate its Charter Day with a month-long lineup of civic, cultural, sports and community activities under the theme “Mandaue at 57: Unity in Motion.” Festivities begin on Aug. 7 with an opening parade.

Other events include One Stop Serbisyo Caravan, sports competitions, cultural performances and Taxpayers’ Night, during which 20 taxpayers will be recognized.

On Aug. 30, a Charter Day parade will take place. Later at night, a concert will be held. The Mandaue City Paralympic Invitational Tournament will also take place on Sept. 11-12. / DPC