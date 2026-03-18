Mandaue athletes receive cash, gear for CVIRAA

STUDENT-ATHLETES from Mandaue City received support from their local government as they prepare for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet.

A total of 526 athletes were each given a P2,500 allowance on March 18, 2026, to help with their needs for the competition.

Aside from the cash aid, the athletes also received uniforms, caps, shoes, and bags during a special ceremony.

The distribution was led by Mayor Thadeo "Jonkie" Ouano and Councilor Joel Seno. They were joined by Bianito Dagatan and Danilo Gudelosao from the Department of Education.

During the event, Mayor Ouano reminded the athletes to show good sportsmanship and stay focused as they compete.

“Always remember, we are behind you all the way. Play hard, give it your all, and make Mandaue proud,” Ouano said.

The support aims to help boost the athletes’ confidence as they represent Mandaue City in the regional sports meet. / DPC