Mandaue athletes to get cash incentives

MORE than a hundred athletes from Mandaue City gearing up for the Palarong Pambansa are set to receive cash incentives from the City Government as a reward for their participation.

This comes as a continuation of the City’s tradition of supporting its athletes, following the P198,000 disbursed last year for the same purpose.

SunStar Cebu tried to get the total amount allocated for this year’s incentives; however, text messages and call attempts to Mandaue City Sports Commissioner Mary Joy Tabal remained unanswered as of press time.

However, Department of Education Mandaue Superintendent Bianito Dagatan assured that the athletes would receive cash rewards regardless of their performance outcomes.

Mandaue City will send delegates to compete in the basketball, futsal, boxing, swimming, Para games, athletics, and archery events of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 this month.

In a previous report from SunStar Cebu on the 2023 regional competitions, it was detailed that winning athletes from Mandaue City will receive P10,000 for every gold medal, P7,000 for a silver, and P5,000 for a bronze. For national competitions, the incentives increase to P15,000 for a gold medal, P10,000 for a silver, and P7,000 for a bronze.

These incentives aim to recognize and support the athletes’ achievements both locally and internationally.

Dagatan said the athletes have been preparing for six months and continue to train rigorously.

To receive their cash gifts, athletes and their coaches need to report to the Mandaue Sports Commission with a certification proving their status as Mandaue athletes.

Athletes are scheduled to report to their billeting quarters at Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School along N. Bacalso Ave. two days before the Palaro.

While they represent Central Visayas, Mandaue City boasts the second-highest number of athletes in the regional delegation, following Cebu City.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City Sports Complex will host the Arnis event of the Palaro.

Palaro delegates are expected to arrive between July 1 and 5, with a welcome dinner scheduled on July 7.

The Palarong Pambansa will feature a grand athletes’ parade along Osmeña Blvd. leading to the Cebu City Sports Center on July 9.

As part of the Central Visayas delegation, Mandaue athletes are ready to join their peers in showcasing their talents and striving for excellence at the national level. / CAV