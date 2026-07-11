Mandaue backs incentive for long-serving officials

THE Mandaue City Council approved on first reading a proposed ordinance granting a one-time Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) to qualified barangay officials who have completed three consecutive terms of uninterrupted service.

If enacted, the ordinance will provide P50,000 to eligible barangay captains and P25,000 to qualified barangay councilors in recognition of their years of continuous public service.

City Councilor Dante Borbajo, president of the Association of Barangay Councils and author of the proposal, said the incentive aims to honor barangay officials who have remained committed to public service throughout three consecutive terms without interruption.

“This incentive is our way of recognizing and appreciating the years of dedicated service rendered by our barangay officials,” Borbajo said.

Eligibility requirements

Borbajo said only barangay officials who have served three consecutive terms without interruption will qualify for the incentive.

Officials whose tenure was interrupted for any reason will not be eligible under the proposed ordinance.

According to Borbajo, the measure recognizes the sacrifices and commitment of barangay officials who have served on the front lines in delivering basic government services at the community level.

He added that the proposed incentive is intended as a gesture of gratitude from the City Government to barangay leaders who have devoted years of service to their constituents.

Funding source

Borbajo said Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano supports the proposal, along with members of the council, which approved the ordinance on first reading.

He said the financial incentive, if approved, will be funded through the City Government’s general fund.

Despite its initial approval, Borbajo said the proposed ordinance must still pass second and third readings before it can be enacted.

He expressed optimism that the measure will secure final approval in time for the incentives to be released before the November Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. / ABC & SHERYN MAE SINOY, UV INTERN