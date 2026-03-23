Mandaue begins Butuanon River fencing project to boost safety

THE local government of Mandaue has officially started a fencing project along the Butuanon River, marking a major step in the city’s ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and protect residents from riverbank hazards.

Under a P4,072,536.12 contract with On Point Construction and Development Corporation, represented by Martin Gerard S. Tan, the project aims to construct fences along a three-meter easement from the riverbanks.

According to Councilor Joel Seno of the Committee on Appropriation, Budget, and Finance, the fencing is mandated by national law, which requires a clear three-meter buffer along rivers to prevent encroachments and safeguard communities.

“It is really necessary, also an exercise of the general welfare clause under the Local Government Code,” Seno said, emphasizing the dual purpose of the project, safety and legal compliance.

The city has adopted a gradual approach, focusing first on areas most affected by flooding.

Pagsabungan, one of the neighborhoods long prone to river overflow, has already seen the installation of fences, while other sections of the city will be addressed over time.

Officials stressed that the project is citywide in scope but carefully phased to ensure minimal disruption.

Residents living near cleared zones have reportedly been cooperative.

Seno noted that there have been no demolitions so far in areas where fencing has been installed because the spaces were already cleared by the city.

“People appreciate the effort to keep them safe and outside the danger zone,” he said, highlighting the community’s positive reception.

Beyond safety, the project also seeks to settle boundary disputes along the river.

Riverbanks are considered high-risk areas, and fencing serves as a clear demarcation of public easements.

By following the national law, the city not only protects its citizens but also ensures proper urban planning and compliance with the Local Government Code.

The local government assures residents that the project will continue progressively, with priority given to cleared areas and those most vulnerable to flooding.

Officials also emphasize that the fencing initiative is part of a broader commitment to public safety and the general welfare of Mandaue City’s residents. (ABC)