Mandaue biz month highlights resilience

THE Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) launched Mandaue Business Month 2026 with a renewed focus on helping businesses adapt to economic uncertainty, technological disruption and other emerging challenges through a series of capability-building and networking activities.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, July 23, 2026, MCCI president Barbara Gothong-Tan said the annual program remains one of the chamber’s flagship initiatives aimed at strengthening the local business community and creating opportunities for enterprises to connect and grow.

She said the chamber continues to provide programs that respond to the evolving needs of businesses while fostering a stronger environment for collaboration among its members.

This year’s Mandaue Business Month carries the theme, “Navigating Change, Rising Stronger,” reflecting the challenges businesses face amid economic shifts, inflation, rapid technological advances, changing consumer behavior, climate risks and geopolitical developments.

Mandaue Business Month chairperson Marvey Alcantara said the theme goes beyond encouraging businesses to survive uncertainty, challenging them instead to adapt and seize opportunities despite external pressures.

“The business landscape today is shaped by forces beyond our control,” she said, noting that resilience, innovation and collaboration are essential for sustaining growth.

She said the Mandaue business community has consistently demonstrated its ability to respond to adversity and should continue moving forward with confidence despite changing market conditions.

Alcantara said this year’s Business Month will feature programs designed to equip entrepreneurs with new knowledge, encourage innovation, strengthen partnerships and create growth opportunities.

The activities will also support micro, small and medium enterprises, engage students and future business leaders, and deepen collaboration between the private sector and the Mandaue City government to build a more competitive local economy.

At the launch, MCCI also welcomed 20 new members to the chamber, which Gothong-Tan said would further strengthen MCCI’s efforts to support businesses in Mandaue City.

The chamber lauded the support of the Mandaue City government, government agencies, business partners and sponsors for supporting the annual initiative, which has become one of the chamber’s key platforms for promoting business development in the city. / KOC