Mandaue boosts flood preparedness ahead of rainy season

MANDAUE City is bracing for the upcoming rainy season with a comprehensive, multi-agency approach designed to mitigate the impact of potential flooding.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), headed by Miguel Lumapas, executive secretary of the City Mayor's Office, convened a meeting on Friday, June 13, 2025, with key officials from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and other relevant city departments to discuss preparedness strategies ranging from barangay-level initiatives to city-wide infrastructure improvements.

The emphasis is not only on immediate response but also on long-term solutions to address recurring flooding and enhance the city’s overall resilience to natural disasters.

Representatives from various barangays presented their localized preparedness plans, outlining strategies for early warning systems, evacuation procedures, and community-based disaster response.

This recognizes that flood risks and vulnerabilities vary across different barangays, demanding customized solutions.

Beyond barangay-level preparedness, the meeting addressed city-wide initiatives.

The City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) reported that it has stockpiled essential medicines and supplies to address the immediate needs of affected individuals during and after any flooding event.

The DPWH, in collaboration with the City Engineering Office, recently completed a major drainage declogging operation in the flood-prone Tipolo area of Mandaue City.

Lumapas, in an interview following the meeting, emphasized the interconnectedness of various factors contributing to flooding in Mandaue City.

While acknowledging the recent success of drainage declogging efforts, he stressed the crucial role of proper waste management and public education in mitigating future incidents.

"Declogging is a short-term solution. The main issue is educating the public to dispose of trash properly. I saw a video of someone clearing garbage from a flooded area the infrastructure is there; the problem is improper waste disposal," Lumapas said.

"Garbage blocks drainage systems, which worsens flooding. It's a systemic issue requiring a multifaceted approach," he added.

Lumapas highlighted ongoing infrastructure development projects in collaboration with the DPWH and other agencies.

These projects include the expansion and improvement of drainage systems across the city, aiming to enhance water flow and prevent future blockages.

"We are implementing long-term solutions to improve drainage. The DPWH, along with other agencies in Cebu City and Mandaue, is working on this. We are anticipating the rainy season and are ready; we already have measures in place. Our goal is to identify flood-prone areas immediately should any rain occur," Lumapas said.

The CDRRMO's plan also involves upgrading early warning systems to provide timely and accurate information to residents.

This will allow for prompt evacuation and minimize the potential impact of flooding events.

Improved communication channels and community engagement will also play a critical role in disseminating warnings effectively.

Lumapas said Mandaue aims to significantly reduce the impact of flooding and create a more resilient and safer city for its residents. (Trixcy Shien Cobarde, Benedicto College Intern)