Mandaue boosts jail greenhouse program

THE Mandaue City Government has strengthened its support for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Female Dormitory through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to manage and develop its greenhouse facility for livelihood activities.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, at the office of Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, with Jail Senior Insp. Ma. Roselle Paracale and City Agriculturist Office Head Sharon Mangadlao.

Under the agreement, the City Agriculturist Office will provide technical assistance, seedlings, gardening tools and other equipment to support the continued operation and development of the greenhouse program.

Councilor Anjong Ouano-Icalina, chairperson of the committee on agriculture, witnessed the signing along with executive secretary Riczen Gingoyon, assistant executive secretary Trisha Montinola and BJMP Female Dormitory personnel.

Livelihood

The City Government officially turned over the greenhouse facility to the BJMP Female Dormitory on March 10 as part of its support for the facility’s livelihood programs.

The initiative aims to help persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) develop skills in gardening and crop production while providing opportunities for livelihood and income-generating activities inside the facility.

BJMP Female Dormitory officials thanked the City Government for its continued assistance and pledged to properly maintain the facility and further develop the greenhouse program to maximize its benefits for PDLs. / DPC