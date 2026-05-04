Mandaue City steps up cleanup and safety efforts ahead of Asean Summit

MANDAUE City is undergoing transformation to prepare for the upcoming Asean Summit. Following direct orders from Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, city teams are working to ensure the streets are clean, safe, and brightly lit for international visitors and residents alike.

The City is focusing its efforts on major roads, including U.N. Avenue, Plaridel Street, D.M. Cortes, and Ouano Avenue.

Attorney Riczen Gingoyon, the mayor’s executive secretary, noted that the goal is to make these high-traffic routes orderly and well-lit.

Mayor Ouano is personally leading the charge by conducting inspections early in the morning and late at night.

His main priority is ensuring that every streetlight is working correctly. So far, the city has already repaired 12 to 14 dark lampposts along U.N. Avenue.

Fast action vs vandalism, litter

To keep the city looking its best, the mayor started a quick-response group chat system. This allows city offices and local barangays to report issues like vandalism immediately. For example, when graffiti was reported in Subangdaku, teams arrived to repaint the area the very next day.

The Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCenro) is also on the move.

Daily monitors and "eco wardens" patrol the streets to check for uncollected garbage and ensure the city stays spotless.

Public safety

Safety is a top priority during these preparations. The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) have deployed personnel across the city. Additionally, the City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) is working with mendicants along major roads to provide assistance and ensure they follow city regulations.

A new safety fence project was also completed and turned over on May 1. Supported by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce, these fences are designed to protect children playing near busy roads where vehicles travel at high speeds.

Better Mandaue

Local barangays like Guizo, Alang-alang, and Centro have deployed “Clean and Green” teams, while the Department of General Services (DGS) is managing maintenance across the city. Beyond the summit, Mayor Ouano is also prioritizing the beautification of skywalks and other public structures.

“At least now, we can see that Mandaue City is becoming more presentable,” Gingoyon said.

These efforts are about more than just a single event. The city government hopes these improvements will instill a permanent sense of discipline and pride in the community. By making cleanliness and safety a daily habit, Mandaue City aims to remain a bright and orderly home for everyone long after the summit ends. ABC