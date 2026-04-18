Mandaue boosts security, cleanup for Asean Summit

OFFICIALS have intensified preparations to ensure cleanliness, beautification and security along key routes ahead of the Asean Summit 2026, emphasizing the city’s commitment to providing a safe and orderly passage for international delegates in May.

During a coordination meeting on April 16, Mandaue City officials joined Cebu provincial leaders and neighboring local government units to finalize preparations for the summit scheduled on May 7 to 8.

The meeting was led by Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, together with Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Maria Cynthia “Cindi” Chan and Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan, alongside representatives from various government agencies.

Route clean-up drive

Ouano said the city has been coordinating with concerned agencies to improve the appearance of roads and public spaces along routes expected to be used by summit delegates.

Preparations include sidewalk beautification, repairs of damaged streetlights and repainting of major thoroughfares to present Mandaue as ready and welcoming for the regional event.

Mandaue City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Maligon said at least four barangays have been identified for immediate clean-up and visual improvement efforts.

“We had a meeting this afternoon for Mandaue City’s preparations, particularly focusing on four barangays that will undergo visual improvements and clean-up operations. This includes cleaning the routes, repainting walls and removing graffiti,” Maligon said.

Maligon said the city is coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for infrastructure improvements, particularly the installation and repair of streetlights near the second bridge.

“Mayor Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano has coordinated with the DPWH so there will be improvements in the bridge lighting. When you come down from the second bridge, you can already see the new posts and lights. These are among the improvements being made,” he said.

Security, tourism coordination

Maligon said security preparations are in place, with the Mandaue City Police Office leading deployment efforts to protect delegates passing through the city.

“The commitment of the city is to make sure the delegates are safe while passing through Mandaue. That is the job of the police and other agencies, while local barangays are tasked with keeping the surroundings clean,” he said.

Additional beautification efforts are underway in public areas, including spaces beneath flyovers and along roadsides.

Meanwhile, Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center executive director Kristian Cabahug said the city has coordinated with the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority to ensure uniform tarpaulin designs for the summit, contributing to a consistent visual presentation across host areas.

With less than a month before the summit, officials said Mandaue continued to work with partner agencies to ensure delegates experience a safe, clean and organized environment, reinforcing its role in hosting one of the region’s key diplomatic gatherings. / ABC