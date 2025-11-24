Mandaue braces for ‘Verbena,’ preemptive evacuations ordered

THE Mandaue City Government has ordered preemptive evacuations for communities living along the Butuanon and Mahiga rivers as Tropical Depression Verbena threatens to bring heavy rainfall to the city.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the decision was reached after a meeting with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO).

He said the situation is different from previous storms, especially after the impact of Tropical Storm Tino, which left the city’s drainage systems heavily clogged.

“This is what we discussed together with the MCDRRMO. We really need to conduct preemptive evacuations because this situation is different from past storms,” the mayor said.

“After Storm Tino, many of our drainage systems in Mandaue City became clogged, so even a small amount of rainfall now can already cause flooding,” he added.

Ouano said the priority is ensuring residents’ safety, particularly those living in clusters along the Butuanon and Mahiga rivers.

“Our goal is safety first. Those in the Butuanon River clusters and in the Mahiga area will undergo preemptive evacuation. For areas not included, we leave the decision to the barangay captains,” he added.

The City has also prepared all identified evacuation sites, which are being supplied with rice, canned goods, and other basic necessities.

“We have already stocked up. We learned from Storm Tino that not all ready-to-eat meals can reach us on time, so the barangays will be cooking for their communities when needed,” Ouano said.

Clearing operations are temporarily suspended, but garbage collection will continue for the day. The mayor noted that once the weather improves, clearing operations will resume with the help of more than 20 heavy equipment units rented from private partners.

Barangays Paknaan and Umapad, which were heavily affected in previous weather events, will receive smaller equipment after the passage of Verbena.

MCDRRMO head Buddy Ybañez said the city is preparing for rainfall between 50 to 200 millimeters today, with an expected orange rainfall warning by Tuesday, November 25, bringing 100 to 200 millimeters more.

“Our standard data shows around 9,000 households in Mandaue, and as Mayor Ouano said, those living very close to the Butuanon and Mahiga rivers will be prioritized for preemptive evacuation,” Ybañez said.

He added that the drainage systems remain silted, further reducing their capacity to absorb rainwater.

Ouano appealed for cooperation from residents. “We are operating normally here in Mandaue City. We are only asking for everyone’s cooperation because all of this is for their safety,” he said.

“We hope the rain will be manageable because the city has not fully recovered from the damage caused by Storm Tino,” he added. (ABC)