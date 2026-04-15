Mandaue business leaders urge balance on wage hike

MANDAUE business leaders are urging caution and balance amid ongoing discussions on wage increases, warning that excessive hikes could place small enterprises at risk of closure.

Barbara “Bambi” Gothong-Tan, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasized that while workers’ welfare must be prioritized, the business sector must also be protected to ensure economic stability.

She stressed that any adjustment in wages should be carefully studied and agreed upon by all stakeholders, noting that a lack of balance could lead to unintended consequences for employment and business survival.

“There has to be a balance,” Gothong-Tan said, pointing out that if wage increases are set too high, some businesses may be forced to shut down, something she said is the easiest but most damaging option for employers and workers alike.

She added that micro and small businesses are especially vulnerable, warning that proposals such as a significant daily wage increase could make it difficult for them to continue operating.

“Small and micro businesses will not be able to survive with that kind of increase,” she said.

Gothong-Tan also noted that many businesses are already struggling due to rising costs, including fuel price increases, which continue to affect operations across sectors.

She called for open dialogue among workers, employers, and policymakers, stressing the need to “sit down and talk” to find a fair and sustainable solution that would protect both jobs and livelihoods. (ABC)