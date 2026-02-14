Mandaue businesses welcome Fire Horse

MEMBERS of the Hok San Lion and Dragon Dance Cebu perform a routine with the Fire Horse at a private company in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. The performance occurs days before Chinese New Year on Tuesday, Feb. 17, which ushers in the Year of the Fire Horse.

Companies hire lion and dragon dance troupes during Chinese New Year. The performances symbolize good luck, prosperity, protection and new beginnings. The lion dance drives away evil spirits and negative energy. The dragon dance represents power, strength and success. Business owners welcome the performers into offices, factories and stores to invite fortune, attract customers and begin the year with optimism. The sound of firecrackers, drums and cymbals adds to the ritual to ward off bad luck and awaken prosperity.