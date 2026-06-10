Mandaue CCTVs track down littering rider

TRAFFIC enforcers arrested a motorcycle rider in Mandaue City on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, after surveillance cameras captured him driving on a sidewalk and illegally dumping trash.

Mandaue City Command Center Section Head Arnold Malig-on said operators tracked the rider from the neighboring municipality of Consolacion before intercepting him near Pacific Mall at around 11 a.m.

Officials credited the city’s 24-hour surveillance system for the swift apprehension.

Malig-on said Command Center personnel coordinated with field enforcers after seeing the rider dump waste and drive in areas not intended for motor vehicles.

“The rider was seen dumping waste illegally and driving recklessly by using the sidewalk or gutter area,” Malig-on said.

Upon detecting the violations, operators tracked the motorcycle through the city’s interconnected CCTV network, maintaining visual contact and relaying real-time information to enforcers on the ground.

Authorities monitored the rider’s movements across several areas before launching an interception operation.

The pursuit ended near the Pacific Mall traffic lights, where enforcers stopped and apprehended the suspect.

“The Command Center was able to monitor and track the rider continuously through our camera network, allowing enforcers to intercept him,” Malig-on said.

City officials said the incident demonstrates the effectiveness of Mandaue City’s surveillance system in managing traffic and identifying violations in public spaces.

The Command Center operates around the clock, monitoring traffic conditions, road incidents and public safety concerns through a network of cameras installed across the city.

Malig-on said the system enables authorities to respond quickly by providing real-time information to enforcement personnel and emergency responders.

Authorities reminded the public to dispose of waste properly and comply with traffic regulations, noting that reckless driving and littering violate local ordinances and pose risks to public safety and the environment.

Officials did not disclose the rider’s identity or the penalties he may face. Appropriate charges and citations are being processed.

City officials said they will continue using technology-driven monitoring systems to improve traffic discipline, environmental compliance and public safety in Mandaue City. / ABC