Mandaue CDRRMO prepares for rainy season

THE Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) has commenced its preparations for the upcoming rainy season.

According to CDRRMO Head Buddy Alain Ybañez, efforts have been ongoing since 2023 to ensure the city's readiness.

Ybañez reported that the city had inspected its Early Warning Systems (EWS) installed near rivers. The city boasts eight EWS units: two along Mahiga Creek in Barangay Subangdaku, and six along Butuanon River in Cabancalan, Casuntingan, Alang-Alang, Umapad, Paknaan, and in Cebu City near Villa Del Rio.

These systems, equipped with cameras, speakers, and sensors, monitor river water levels and alert residents if evacuation is necessary. All EWS units are connected to the command center for centralized monitoring.

In addition to the EWS, the city has been actively clearing drainages and manholes in various barangays.

“This is one of the projects we have prepared for, especially in flood-prone areas,” Ybañez explained.

The CDRRMO has focused on ensuring that drainage systems are in place to mitigate flooding risks.

Ybañez also said that barangays have been working diligently to educate residents on the importance of responsible waste disposal to prevent blockages that could lead to flooding.

Furthermore, the city is preparing equipment and other necessary resources for the rainy season, ensuring that all measures are in place for a swift and effective response to any weather-related emergencies. (CAV)