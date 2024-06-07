Mandaue Chamber establishes link with Russian counterparts

THE Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) successfully hooked up with Russia’s top business groups by signing two separate memoranda on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

MCCI president Mark Anthony Ynoc signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by its president Vladimir Platonov; and an “Agreement of Cooperation” with St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by its president Vladimir Katenev.