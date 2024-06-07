Mandaue Chamber establishes link with Russian counterparts

THE Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) successfully hooked up with Russia’s top business groups by signing two separate memoranda on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
MCCI president Mark Anthony Ynoc signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by its president Vladimir Platonov; and an “Agreement of Cooperation” with St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by its president Vladimir Katenev.
The MOU with Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry seeks to “establish and develop closer cooperation in the areas of mutual interest, noting the need to promote trade, economic and investment relations” between the parties in the hopes of generating new opportunities.
Under the MOU, it shall be the common objective of the parties to “develop the economies of both regions with a focus on trade, tourism, agriculture, innovation, investment, technology, direct and effective business relations between economic units of Moscow, Mandaue City, and Cebu Province.”
Meanwhile, the agreement with St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry establishes mutually beneficial relationships in trade and economic as well as in scientific and technical pursuits.
The same agreement also mandates both parties to assist organizations and entrepreneurs in seeking and establishing contacts between potential business partners; as well as organize trade missions of business circles.
Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia and Russian Honorary Consul Armi Garcia also signed as witnesses to the agreement signing.
Beverly Dayanan, Board of Trustee of MCCI; and Marlene Bedia, MCCI executive director, also accompanied Ynoc in this official visit to Russia where the Governor also spearheads the Capitol delegation for a series of official engagements and functions. (Capitol PIO)