RESIDENTS in Mandaue City have pointed to a private lot beside Opao Elementary School as a suspected mosquito breeding ground after dengue cases and two deaths hit the area in November 2026.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano inspected Barangays Umapad and Opao on Thursday, November 19, 2026, following reports from residents.

He said the City Government is checking the lot adjacent to the school after residents raised suspicions.

Ouano said property ownership is fragmented, and a security guard restricts access to the site.

“We are still trying to find out who owns the property so we can ask permission to enter and inspect the area,” the mayor said.

Ouano said dengue infections, including two deaths involving kindergarten pupils and 15 other confirmed cases within the school, have raised concerns about the campus as a possible common factor among the infections.

He stressed that even a single dengue-related death is already too many, underscoring the need for immediate preventive measures.

“Even one life lost is too many,” he said.

He stressed that disease prevention and clean surroundings remain vital.

“This is what we are emphasizing, whether people like it or not. We must keep our surroundings clean.”

School and City Government officials also held misting and cleanup drives on November 17 and November 18, 2026.

Authorities opened dengue fast lanes, the Department of Education (DepEd) requested another misting round, and officials extended City Government financial aid to affected families. (ABC)